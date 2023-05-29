Your Photos
Warmer temperatures with isolated rain chances

An Air Quality Alert remains in effect for the eastern parts of the KEYC viewing area through 8...
An Air Quality Alert remains in effect for the eastern parts of the KEYC viewing area through 8 PM Monday.(KEYC)
By Mitch Keegan
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 9:12 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Temperatures will warm a good 10-15 degrees above average over the next few days with highs warming into the middle 80s. Along with the warmer air will come chances for showers and thunderstorms. Not everyone will see the rain, but the chance is there nearly each day for some showers and storms. The better chances arrive Tuesday and again later in the week. An Air quality alert remains in effect for the eastern half of our viewing area through 8 PM on Monday. That air quality alert also impacts most of Wisconsin as well as parts of central and northern Minnesota. This is due to higher levels of ground-level Ozone. As humidity levels increase this week and with rain in the forecast, air quality is expected to improve.

Tonight: A few clouds, lows in the upper 50s, winds SE around 10 mph.

Memorial Day: Partly Cloudy, hazy, high around 85, winds south around 10-15 mph.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, chance of showers and thunderstorms, high around 85.

Wednesday: Partly Sunny, stray storms possible, high around 86.

Thursday: Partly Sunny, stray storms possible, high around 88.

Friday: Partly Sunny, storms possible, high around 88.

Saturday & Sunday: Partly Sunny, stray storms possible, high around 87.

