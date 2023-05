MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - : Former MLB Star and Mankato Masher Curtis Granderson was in town tonight for the Mankato MoonDogs season opener.

Granderson sat down with KEYC News Now Sports reporter Anfernee Patterson and reflected on his time in Mankato.

He threw the first pitch and spent time signing autographs and interacting with fans.

