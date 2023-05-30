Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Fleet Farm’s Taps Across America

Fleet Farm hosted Taps Across America for a third year with dozens of people in attendance.
By Nick Beck
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 8:08 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Fleet Farm hosted “Taps Across America” for a third year with dozens of people in attendance.

The company partners with the organization “Taps for Veterans” to put the event together on Memorial Day at every Fleet Farm store in Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin and the Dakotas.

At 3 this afternoon, the sound of buglers filled the air.

Taps Across America debuted three years ago with the idea of inviting buglers and musicians to sound Taps from their front porches all at the same time.

More than 10,000 musicians joined nationwide.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Tim Walz signed nine bills into law today, as passed by the Minnesota Legislature.The...
Governor Walz signs nine bills into law today
A Mankato man, Derek Ross Salberg, 42, faces felony drug charges after a house fire exposed a...
Mankato man faces felony charges after house fire exposes drug operation
FILE - Late last night the Minnesota House passed the amended bill in a 73 to 57 vote.
Amended legal marijuana bill passes Minnesota House
Authorities say Madeline Jane Kingsbury, 26, has been missing since March 31
Close friend of missing Winona woman gives update on search
Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office says the deceased adult male was located in water near...
Body discovered during missing person search

Latest News

Fleet Farm hosted Taps Across America for a third year with dozens of people in attendance.
Fleet Farm’s Taps Across America
Every Memorial Day, fitness centers across the country honor those who have served and died by...
Gray Duck CrossFit’s Memorial Day challenge
Across the nation to right here in Mankato, people stopped to remember our fallen troops. This...
Memorial Day remembrance in Sibley Park
Disney’s live-action remake of its 1989 animated classic easily outswam the competition,...
‘The Little Mermaid’ makes box office splash with $95.5 million opening