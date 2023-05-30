Fleet Farm’s Taps Across America

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Fleet Farm hosted “Taps Across America” for a third year with dozens of people in attendance.

The company partners with the organization “Taps for Veterans” to put the event together on Memorial Day at every Fleet Farm store in Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin and the Dakotas.

At 3 this afternoon, the sound of buglers filled the air.

Taps Across America debuted three years ago with the idea of inviting buglers and musicians to sound Taps from their front porches all at the same time.

More than 10,000 musicians joined nationwide.

