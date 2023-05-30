Highland Summer Theatre presents: ‘The SpongeBob Musical’

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota State University, Mankato’s Department of Theatre & Dance continues their 56th season of Highland Summer Theatre with The SpongeBob Musical, opening June 7. Soak up the all-singing, all-dancing, dynamic stage show!

As the citizens of Bikini Bottom discover that a volcano will soon erupt and destroy their humble home, SpongeBob and the gang have to join forces to save the fate of their undersea world. With lives hanging in the balance and all hope lost, an unexpected hero rises up. Based on the iconic Nickelodeon cartoon, this high energy show features a cast of 23 actors and a live band.

The SpongeBob Musical runs June 7-10 at 7:30 p.m. in the Ted Paul Theatre at the Earley Center for Performing Arts at MSU. Tickets are $24 regular price and $21 for seniors ages 65 and older, children under 16 and groups of 15 or more.

The SpongeBob Musical will close Highland Summer Theatre for the year, and the Department of Theatre and Dance will be on a break until August.

The Box Office is open 4-6 p.m. weekdays in the lobby of the Performing Arts Center or buy single tickets online at MSUTheatre.com. Call the Box Office at 507-389-6661.

The production is made possible by a generous sponsorship from Orthopedic and Fracture Clinic and Farrish Johnson Law Office.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.