Isolated to scattered storm chances likely this week

We will see isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout this week into the upcoming weekend with minor humidity, pockets of sunshine, and warm temperatures.

Today will start off on the rainy side with some thunderstorms in the mix. We will get a break of showers and thunderstorms through the late morning and early afternoon hours before more showers and thunderstorms return through the mid-afternoon hours. Due to mild humidities, or dew points in the low-60s, mixed with pockets of sunshine, and heat (highs in the mid-80s), showers and thunderstorms will likely form across the area. We will then see on and off showers and thunderstorms tonight through the next several days. Temperatures tonight will dip into the mid-60s by Wednesday morning.

Wednesday will be similar with on and off shower and thunderstorm chances through the morning hours, and again through the afternoon into the late night hours. Temperatures will remain warm with highs in the upper-80s. Wednesday night will be partly cloudy with on and off storm chances continuing with temperatures dipping into the upper-60s by Thursday morning.

Thursday will continue with partly cloudy skies and scattered showers and thunderstorms possible. Temperatures will be in the upper-80s through the afternoon hours. Thursday night will remain partly cloudy with temperatures dipping into the upper-60s by Friday morning with more storm chances possible overnight.

Friday will be partly cloudy with a stray shower or thunderstorm possible through the afternoon hours. Skies will teeter between mostly sunny and partly cloudy with highs in the upper-80s. Friday night will teeter between partly cloudy and mostly clear as temperatures dip into the upper-60s with a stray thunderstorm or two possible.

This coming weekend will start off on the drier side with a mix of sunshine and clouds. Temperatures on Saturday will remain warm in the mid to upper-80s with just a stray shower or two possible through the afternoon hours. Saturday night will be partly cloudy as temperatures dip into the mid to upper-60s by Sunday morning. Sunday will be partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible throughout the day. Temperatures will hover in the mid-80s through the afternoon hours. Sunday night will remain partly to mostly cloudy with a few showers and thunderstorms possible as temperatures dip into the mid-60s by Monday morning.

Monday of next week will be partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms throughout the day. Temperatures will remain pleasant with highs in the mid-80s across the area. Monday night will remain partly cloudy with temperatures dipping into the low to mid-60s by Tuesday morning.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid-80s. Tuesday night will be mostly clear with temperatures dipping into the low-60s by Wednesday morning.

Wednesday will start off mostly sunny before becoming partly cloudy. Temperatures will hover in the low-80s across the area. Skies will be partly cloudy overnight as temperatures dip into the low to mid-60s by Thursday morning.

Thursday will be partly cloudy and cooler with highs topping out in the upper-70s. Thursday night will remain partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight as temperatures dip into the low-60s by Friday morning.

