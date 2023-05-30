Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Mankato Area Public Schools prepares for summer meal program

Mankato Area Public Schools is preparing for its summer meal program.
By Aaron Stuve
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato Area Public Schools is preparing for its summer meal program.

Kids aged 18 and younger can sit down at most school locations for a free meal from 11 to 12:30 starting June 12th.

No registration is required and meals must be eaten on site.

The district says that the summer program is an important part of keeping students fed during the summer months, and that the meals are open to everyone regardless of enrollment status or family income.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Tim Walz signed nine bills into law today, as passed by the Minnesota Legislature.The...
Governor Walz signs nine bills into law today
A Mankato man, Derek Ross Salberg, 42, faces felony drug charges after a house fire exposed a...
Mankato man faces felony charges after house fire exposes drug operation
FILE - Late last night the Minnesota House passed the amended bill in a 73 to 57 vote.
Amended legal marijuana bill passes Minnesota House
Authorities say Madeline Jane Kingsbury, 26, has been missing since March 31
Close friend of missing Winona woman gives update on search
Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office says the deceased adult male was located in water near...
Body discovered during missing person search

Latest News

Mayo Clinic Health System acquires a brand new aircraft. Mankato is the very first of the Mayo...
Mayo Clinic Health System acquires a brand new aircraft
Those working at Windom Hylife with an h-2-b visa will not be able to stay in the united...
Windom HyLife H-2-B Visa workers may be forced out of U.S.
Minnesota is now the 23rd state to legalize recreational cannabis, as Governor Walz signed the...
Minnesota is the 23rd state to legalize recreational cannabis
As the citizens of Bikini Bottom discover that a volcano will soon erupt and destroy their...
Highland Summer Theatre presents: ‘The SpongeBob Musical’