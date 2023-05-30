Mankato Area Public Schools prepares for summer meal program

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato Area Public Schools is preparing for its summer meal program.

Kids aged 18 and younger can sit down at most school locations for a free meal from 11 to 12:30 starting June 12th.

No registration is required and meals must be eaten on site.

The district says that the summer program is an important part of keeping students fed during the summer months, and that the meals are open to everyone regardless of enrollment status or family income.

