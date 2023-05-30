Your Photos
Minnesota is the 23rd state to legalize recreational cannabis

Minnesota is now the 23rd state to legalize recreational cannabis, as Governor Walz signed the bill into law this afternoon.
By Quinn Gorham
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota is now the 23rd state to legalize recreational cannabis, as Governor Walz signed the bill into law this afternoon.

The bill was listed as one of the DFL’s top priorities heading into this legislative session. In both the House and Senate, the bill saw more than a dozen committees before hitting the floor for a final vote. The Senate proved the biggest CHALLENGE for the sweeping piece of legislation, as the DFL held just a one-vote majority.

Now law, Minnesotans can expect to see the impact in the very near future. The bill creates a brand new Office of Cannabis Management, which will be used to regulate the sale and licensing of the product.

Starting July 1st, Minnesotans will be able to grow up to 4 mature cannabis plants at home. The legalization of possession begins on August 1st. Minnesotans 21 and older will be able to possess up to 2 pounds of cannabis in their homes.

For Walz, however, the most important part of this bill comes in expungement, a process he believes will aid many of Minnesota’s underprivileged communities.

“It’s important. This is where the black community has known this, we know what the statistics show, that the chances of someone being arrested or being incarcerated is much higher if you’re a person of color or are in the black community”

Minnesotans convicted of misdemeanor crimes related to marijuana will automatically have their records cleared, and the state will consider felony expungements on a case-by-case basis.

It’ll be a bit before cannabis is readily available for purchase.

Bill authors expect it’ll take at least a year, if not more for shops to obtain licensing and product to sell.

Once that happens, the state will implement a 10% sales tax on cannabis products, on top of any standard sales tax

