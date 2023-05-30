Volunteers team up to pack summer food meals

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Feeding Our Communities Partners is getting extra help for its Summer Pack Program.

Volunteers from ADM Mankato will be teaming up with FOCP to pack meals this Wednesday at Feeding Our Communities Partner’s North Mankato warehouse.

ADM’s contribution doesn’t end there. It is also donating $25,000 to support FOCP’s continued operations.

The FOCP Summer Pack Program is a free program that provides students in grades K-12 with additional nutrition in the summer months.

