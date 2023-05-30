Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Volunteers team up to pack summer food meals

Feeding Our Communities Partners is getting extra help for its Summer Pack Program.
By Michael McShane
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 6:24 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Feeding Our Communities Partners is getting extra help for its Summer Pack Program.

Volunteers from ADM Mankato will be teaming up with FOCP to pack meals this Wednesday at Feeding Our Communities Partner’s North Mankato warehouse.

ADM’s contribution doesn’t end there. It is also donating $25,000 to support FOCP’s continued operations.

The FOCP Summer Pack Program is a free program that provides students in grades K-12 with additional nutrition in the summer months.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Tim Walz signed nine bills into law today, as passed by the Minnesota Legislature.The...
Governor Walz signs nine bills into law today
A Mankato man, Derek Ross Salberg, 42, faces felony drug charges after a house fire exposed a...
Mankato man faces felony charges after house fire exposes drug operation
FILE - Late last night the Minnesota House passed the amended bill in a 73 to 57 vote.
Amended legal marijuana bill passes Minnesota House
Authorities say Madeline Jane Kingsbury, 26, has been missing since March 31
Close friend of missing Winona woman gives update on search
Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office says the deceased adult male was located in water near...
Body discovered during missing person search

Latest News

Isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms likely throughout this week, weekend.
KEYC News Now This Morning Forecast Update 5-30-2023
KEYC News Now This Morning VOD
Volunteers team up to pack summer food meals
The Mankato Moondogs fall in their home season opener12-0 against the Thunder Bay Border Cats ...
MoonDogs opening night spoiled by Border Cats