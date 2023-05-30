Your Photos
Windom HyLife H-2-B Visa workers may be forced out of U.S.

Those working at Windom HyLife with an h-2-b visa will not be able to stay in the united states, unless they find a new company willing to sponsor them before S
By Nick Beck
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 6:41 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A weekend deadline looms for many of the workers at a Windom pork processing plant.

Those working at Windom HyLife with an H-2-B visa will not be able to stay in the united states, unless they find a new company willing to sponsor them before Saturday.

Although Windom’s economic development authority did not have exact numbers on the numbers of people with H-2-B Visas, they say it is the vast majority of visa holders employed there. \

“We are coordinating with Community organizations and individuals within the community to make sure that we are providing any requested information support resources to be able to support those workers and their final days in the community.”

They are also providing services through Minnesota DEED, for traditional non-visa workers, ensuring that they will receive all services provided and feel support from the city.

