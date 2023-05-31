Future Eagle Scout brings beauty to Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - It takes dedication to become an Eagle Scout. And you must complete a community project to earn the ranking.

For one 15-year-old troop member from Mankato, his service project brings access and beauty to the outdoors!

When 15-year-old Drew Hutchens began brainstorming his Eagle Scout project, he didn’t need to think far beyond his own bedroom window.

“I looked at the window, and across from us is this nice old lady named Connie. And she really likes to garden. And I saw her going in her garden and attending her plants- and it just clicked,” said Hutchens.

Drew wanted to create raised garden beds, but his ideas didn’t stop at the bedroom window.

“And then from there, we moved on to picnic tables: designs, numbers, stains,” said Hutchens.

After 300 hours of hands-on work and help from 34 volunteers, Drew finished his scout project.

A total of eight wheel-chair accessible tables and eight raised garden beds were created at the Harry Meyering Center.

“I know that there’s a quite a few other Scouts in my troop that are also going to start working on their ego projects. So, I’m thinking if I could provide them a little bit of insight on what to do for theirs and if they need any help with that,” said Hutchens.

Many picnic tables and raised garden beds are scattered around Eagle Scout sites in Mankato and North Mankato, but a majority stay at the Harry Meyering Center.

And Drew says his leadership skills and experience just keeps blooming...

“You just need to take a step back. Take a breather and then you’re gonna do a thousand times better than if you’re sprinting back and forth in your brain trying to figure things out,” said Hutchens.

