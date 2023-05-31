Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Future Eagle Scout brings beauty to Mankato

For one 15-year-old troop member from Mankato, his service project brings access and beauty to the outdoors!
By Maddie Paul
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 10:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - It takes dedication to become an Eagle Scout. And you must complete a community project to earn the ranking.

For one 15-year-old troop member from Mankato, his service project brings access and beauty to the outdoors!

When 15-year-old Drew Hutchens began brainstorming his Eagle Scout project, he didn’t need to think far beyond his own bedroom window.

“I looked at the window, and across from us is this nice old lady named Connie. And she really likes to garden. And I saw her going in her garden and attending her plants- and it just clicked,” said Hutchens.

Drew wanted to create raised garden beds, but his ideas didn’t stop at the bedroom window.

“And then from there, we moved on to picnic tables: designs, numbers, stains,” said Hutchens.

After 300 hours of hands-on work and help from 34 volunteers, Drew finished his scout project.

A total of eight wheel-chair accessible tables and eight raised garden beds were created at the Harry Meyering Center.

“I know that there’s a quite a few other Scouts in my troop that are also going to start working on their ego projects. So, I’m thinking if I could provide them a little bit of insight on what to do for theirs and if they need any help with that,” said Hutchens.

Many picnic tables and raised garden beds are scattered around Eagle Scout sites in Mankato and North Mankato, but a majority stay at the Harry Meyering Center.

And Drew says his leadership skills and experience just keeps blooming...

“You just need to take a step back. Take a breather and then you’re gonna do a thousand times better than if you’re sprinting back and forth in your brain trying to figure things out,” said Hutchens.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Tim Walz signed nine bills into law today, as passed by the Minnesota Legislature.The...
Governor Walz signs nine bills into law today
A Mankato man, Derek Ross Salberg, 42, faces felony drug charges after a house fire exposed a...
Mankato man faces felony charges after house fire exposes drug operation
FILE - Late last night the Minnesota House passed the amended bill in a 73 to 57 vote.
Amended legal marijuana bill passes Minnesota House
Authorities say Madeline Jane Kingsbury, 26, has been missing since March 31
Close friend of missing Winona woman gives update on search
Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office says the deceased adult male was located in water near...
Body discovered during missing person search

Latest News

New Ulm came out victorious over Fairmont to earn a spot in the Section 2AA championship.
New Ulm wins 11-inning stalemate over Fairmont
Mayo Clinic Health System acquires a brand new aircraft. Mankato is the very first of the Mayo...
Mayo Clinic Health System acquires a brand new aircraft
Mankato Area Public Schools is preparing for its summer meal program.
Mankato Area Public Schools prepares for summer meal program
Those working at Windom Hylife with an h-2-b visa will not be able to stay in the united...
Windom HyLife H-2-B Visa workers may be forced out of U.S.