Identification of theft suspect in North Mankato sought

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - In North Mankato, authorities are searching for a man suspected of stealing from vehicles at Caswell Park late Monday afternoon.

The man in the photo provided was seen allegedly taking items from two vehicles around 5:20 p.m. on Memorial Day.

A nearby vehicle was able to capture the rental vehicle he was driving at the time of the alleged thefts.

North Mankato police believe he is in a Chevy Traverse LT with an Ohio license plate number of JWV 8103.

Anyone with information related to the man’s identity or the case in general is asked to contact North Mankato police.

