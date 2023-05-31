Your Photos
Injuries sustained in police pursuit

By Michael McShane
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 6:48 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - There has been an update in the developing story involving a stabbing and police pursuit through Mankato yesterday afternoon.

Authorities say the pursuit began after reports of a man driving erratically in the western part of the city.

The chase ended at the intersection of Goodyear Ave. and Woodhill Court; that’s when Officers say they used their vehicles to ram the suspect and stop the pursuit.

Authorities say they found a female passenger with multiple stab wounds.

She was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and is in critical condition.

The driver had minor injuries and is also hospitalized.

Law enforcement say they did find a knife at the scene of the crash.

The Mankato Police Department and Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension continue the investigation.

