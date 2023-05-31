Mankato Family YMCA to host YMCA Day of Giving

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato Family YMCA will be hosting a one-day giving event Tuesday, June 6, geared to providing an opportunity to donate to the Y and fund various programs through the Strong Community Campaign. The 2023 Strong Community Campaign goal is $180,000 which supports both operational costs and various programing including membership, financial aid, youth programming and more.

For this Inaugural YMCA Day of Giving, the Y has set a goal to get 100 individual donors to give back to the Y on June 6th. As different benchmarks are reached throughout the day, Y staff will be participating in some fun incentives that include pie, silly string, the pool and slime. There will also be free donuts available in the morning, donated by Dunkin Donuts, and free popcorn over the lunch hour.

Additionally, anyone that gives $25 or more on the YMCA Day of Giving will be entered to win one of the incredible raffle prizes that have been generously donated by Exclusively Diamonds, Radio Mankato and the Mankato MoonDogs. More information on these prizes and about the Day of Giving can be found on the YMCA Facebook page.

The Y gives everyone the opportunity to learn, grow and thrive and when you give to the Y, you are making an impact in your own neighborhood. To learn more about the Mankato Family YMCA, visit www.mankatoymca.org.

