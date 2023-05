MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato Loyola/Immanuel Lutheran baseball team came out victorious over Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 2-1 in 8 innings on Tuesday at Wolverton Field.

The Crusaders advance to the Section 2A quarterfinals with the win where they’ll face Sleepy Eye, while SESM falls to the elimination bracket.

