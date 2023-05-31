Mild temperatures with isolated storm chances continues

Isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue throughout the rest of this week and into the upcoming weekend despite pockets of sunshine and temperatures in the 80s.

Isolated thunderstorm chances will slowly fizzle out late tonight before midnight as skies remain partly cloudy and temperatures dip into the mid to upper-60s by Thursday morning.

Thursday will continue with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and isolated thunderstorm chances through the afternoon hours. Temperatures will remain warm with highs in the mid to upper-80s across the area with winds between 10 and 15 mph. Isolated thunderstorm chances will start to move into the area mainly after 3 pm and continue into the late night hours before fizzling out through the early overnight hours. Skies will be partly cloudy overnight with a stray thunderstorm or two possible as temperatures dip into the upper-60s by Friday morning.

Friday will bring mostly sunny and partly cloudy throughout the day. Temperatures will once again rise into the mid to upper-80s by the afternoon hours with winds ranging between 10 and 15 mph. Friday afternoon will have some isolated thunderstorms develop in the area before becoming more scattered through the evening and late night hours. Some thunderstorms may continue into the overnight hours as skies remain partly cloudy and temperatures dip into the mid-60s by Saturday morning.

Saturday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Temperatures will remain warm with highs in the mid to upper-80s across the area with winds continuing to range between 10 and 15 mph. A stray thunderstorm or two is possible throughout the afternoon and evening hours as skies become partly cloudy. We may see another stray thunderstorm or two overnight as temperatures dip into the mid-60s by Sunday morning.

Sunday will be partly cloudy throughout the day with more isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms possible through the first half of the day. Temperatures will continue to hover in the mid-80s through the afternoon hours with winds up to 15 mph at times. Shower and thunderstorm chances will slowly fizzle out through the evening hours as skies become mostly clear and temperatures start to drop into the mid-60s by Monday morning.

Monday of next week will be mostly sunny throughout the day. Temperatures will rise into the mid-80s with winds up to 15 mph at times. We may see a stray afternoon or evening thunderstorm or two. Monday night will remain mostly clear as temperatures dip into the low to mid-60s by Tuesday morning.

Tuesday through Friday of next week will be quieter. Skies will teeter between mostly sunny and partly cloudy with temperatures slowly dropping from the mid-80s on Tuesday into the low-80s by Friday. Winds will continue to range between 10 and 15 mph throughout the week. Temperatures through the overnight hours will dip into the low to mid-60s.

