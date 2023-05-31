MY Place Capital Campaign updates

Your Photos
By KEYC Staff
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Erin Simmons with MY Place is back in the studio to provide some updates on their Capital Campaign.

The Taylor Family Foundation donated a generous $750,000 with a pledge, saying that if the community matches that number, they will donate another $750,000 next year!

MY Place is currently about $100,000 away from their goal and are asking the community to help thrust them to the finish line.

