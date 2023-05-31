MY Place Capital Campaign updates

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Erin Simmons with MY Place is back in the studio to provide some updates on their Capital Campaign.

The Taylor Family Foundation donated a generous $750,000 with a pledge, saying that if the community matches that number, they will donate another $750,000 next year!

MY Place is currently about $100,000 away from their goal and are asking the community to help thrust them to the finish line.

