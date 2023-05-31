New North Mankato Chipotle opens Tuesday

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Fans of Chipotle only have to wait a few more days for the Mankato area’s newest location to open.

The Chipotle Mexican Grill in North Mankato, located at 1721 Lor Ray Drive, will open next Tues., June 6. The restaurant will feature a Chipotlane, a drive-thru pickup lane that allows for pick up of digital orders without leaving your vehicle.

The new location will mark the third Chipotle location in the greater Mankato area, and the first with a Chipotlane.

The restaurant will be open from 10:45 a.m.-10 p.m.

