NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The New Prague softball team took care of business with an 11-0 six-inning win over Mankato West in the Section 2AAA tournament on Tuesday.

The Trojans will next face top-seeded Mankato East in the Section 2AAA championship. Mankato West finishes the season 17-6 overall.

