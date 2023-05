NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The New Ulm softball team took out powerhouse Fairmont 1-0 in 11 innings on Tuesday at Caswell Park in the Section 2AA tournament.

The victory advances the Eagles to the Section 2AA championship where they’ll battle Le Sueur-Henderson. The Cardinals finish the season 20-4 overall.

