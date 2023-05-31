Your Photos
North Mankato man arrested for impersonating a police officer, assaulting officer

Corey Spiess, 26, of North Mankato was arrested after police say he pointed a gun at another...
Corey Spiess, 26, of North Mankato was arrested after police say he pointed a gun at another person, resisted arrest, assaulted an officer and impersonated a police officer.(KEYC News Now)
By KEYC Staff
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A North Mankato man was arrested early Saturday morning for impersonating a police officer as well as assaulting an officer.

According to a release from the North Mankato Police Department, it happened around 2:40 Saturday morning when a man went to the North Mankato Police Department and said another male had just pointed a firearm at him in the 700 block of Belgrade Ave. The man also said the subject flashed red and blue lights from his vehicle.

Officers found the subject, identified as Corey Spiess, 26, of North Mankato, sitting in a vehicle and observed the red and blue lights flashing. Officers approached and made contact with Spiess. Verbal commands were issued and Spiess refused to comply and attempted to enter his home. Officers deployed their tasers in an attempt to subdue him and a physical struggle ensued during which an officer was kicked. Spiess was handcuffed and continued to resist and hit his head on the ground. He was taken to the hospital and then to the Nicollet County jail.

Officers say they found a replica firearm and suspected methamphetamine, a red/blue light bar and toy badge installed on his vehicle.

Spiess is currently in custody at the Nicollet County Jail awaiting formal charges of: Threats of Violence, Assault of a Peace Officer, Obstruction of Legal Process, Possession of Narcotics, and Impersonating a Police Officer.

North Mankato officers were assisted by the MN State Patrol, Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office, and Mankato DPS.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

