Owatonna Police Department investigating death

Owatonna Police Department
Owatonna Police Department(City of Owatonna)
By KTTC Staff
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OWATONNA, Minn. (KTTC) – The Owatonna Police Department is investigating the circumstances surrounding an individual’s death on May 30, 2023.

According to OPD, officers were called to the scene around 10:01 p.m. in the 600 block of Florence Ave.

OPD is working jointly with the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) during this active investigation.

Additional information will be released at a later time.

If you have any information about the incident, contact Detective Christian Berg at (507) 774- 7220.

This is a developing story.

