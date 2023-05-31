Your Photos
‘The SpongeBob Musical’ comes to Minnesota State University Mankato

The loveable characters from the TV show "SpongeBob SquarePants" are coming to Mankato.
By Michael McShane
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 6:53 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The loveable characters from the TV show SpongeBob SquarePants are coming to Mankato.

Minnesota State University, Mankato’s Theatre and Dance Department announced The SpongeBob Musical will be held in the Ted Paul Theatre from June 7-10.

Tickets are $24 and $21 dollars for seniors and children under sixteen.

After June 10, the Department of Theatre and Dance plans to go on a break until August.

