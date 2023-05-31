Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

St. Peter tops West behind Guida’s complete game gem

St. Peter advances in the winner's bracket in Section 2AAA tournament.
By Rob Clark
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 6:52 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -The Mankato West baseball team hosted St. Peter to open up the Section 2AAA tournament Wednesday afternoon.

St. Peter wins by a final of 2-0.

The Saints play at New Ulm’s Johnson Park on Saturday in the winner’s bracket at 11 in the morning while it’s win or go home for West from this point on in the tournament.

The Scarlets will play at New Ulm’s Mueller Park at two in the afternoon.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Tim Walz signed nine bills into law today, as passed by the Minnesota Legislature.The...
Governor Walz signs nine bills into law today
A Mankato man, Derek Ross Salberg, 42, faces felony drug charges after a house fire exposed a...
Mankato man faces felony charges after house fire exposes drug operation
FILE - Late last night the Minnesota House passed the amended bill in a 73 to 57 vote.
Amended legal marijuana bill passes Minnesota House
Authorities say Madeline Jane Kingsbury, 26, has been missing since March 31
Close friend of missing Winona woman gives update on search
Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office says the deceased adult male was located in water near...
Body discovered during missing person search

Latest News

Mankato Loyola was sparked by a Jaxon Libby game-tying RBI single in the sixth inning to...
Mankato Loyola wins nail biter over SESM in 2A tournament
New Prague pitcher Jordyn Marsh led the effort in Tuesday's playoff win over Mankato West.
New Prague advances to 2AAA title game, 11-0 shutout win over West
New Ulm came out victorious over Fairmont to earn a spot in the Section 2AA championship.
New Ulm wins 11-inning stalemate over Fairmont
The Central Collegiate Hockey Association (CCHA) recognizes Minnesota State senior Brendan...
Brendan Furry named CCHA Scholar-Athlete of the Year