St. Peter tops West behind Guida’s complete game gem

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -The Mankato West baseball team hosted St. Peter to open up the Section 2AAA tournament Wednesday afternoon.

St. Peter wins by a final of 2-0.

The Saints play at New Ulm’s Johnson Park on Saturday in the winner’s bracket at 11 in the morning while it’s win or go home for West from this point on in the tournament.

The Scarlets will play at New Ulm’s Mueller Park at two in the afternoon.

