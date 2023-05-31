Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Tav on the Ave celebrates 35th anniversary

One of our regions favorite eating establishments is bringing back an original menu item to help celebrate its 35th anniversary.
By KEYC Staff
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - One of our regions favorite eating establishments is bringing back an original menu item to help celebrate its 35th anniversary. Tav on the Ave has become a Mankato staple, we talk to one of its founders about its history and how they plan to celebrate.

Tav on the Ave is located at 1120 Madison Ave, in Mankato. To find out about contests and a celebration event, check out their Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Tim Walz signed nine bills into law today, as passed by the Minnesota Legislature.The...
Governor Walz signs nine bills into law today
A Mankato man, Derek Ross Salberg, 42, faces felony drug charges after a house fire exposed a...
Mankato man faces felony charges after house fire exposes drug operation
FILE - Late last night the Minnesota House passed the amended bill in a 73 to 57 vote.
Amended legal marijuana bill passes Minnesota House
Authorities say Madeline Jane Kingsbury, 26, has been missing since March 31
Close friend of missing Winona woman gives update on search
Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office says the deceased adult male was located in water near...
Body discovered during missing person search

Latest News

The Taylor Family Foundation donated a generous $750,000 with a pledge, saying that if the...
MY Place Capital Campaign updates
She talks about the importance of taking off your makeup at night and shares what products are...
The importance of taking off your makeup
Students have a student organized play called “The Play that Goes Wrong.” You can see it on...
Students showcase one act play project
The Mankato Family YMCA will be hosting a one-day giving event Tuesday, June 6, geared to...
Mankato Family YMCA to host YMCA Day of Giving