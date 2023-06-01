20th year of Mankato’s Songs on the Lawn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Tomorrow kicks off the 20th year of Songs on the lawn in Mankato.

Live bands perform in the Mankato Civic Center Plaza every Thursday in June. Tomorrow, City Mouse takes the stage.

The city says the original idea was to give people something to do on their daily lunch breaks. It’s blossomed into one of the largest recurring events in the Mankato area, complete with local food and vendors.

”I think it has its own following. The park will fill each Thursday and we’ll have a lot of business representation down here. We’ve got a nice variety of bands, a lot of different genres, and we’re just looking to have a nice crowd, great weather and people to come down and enjoy Songs on the Lawn,” said Liz Sharp of Greater Mankato Growth.

The free event runs from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Thursday in June.

