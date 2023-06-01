DNR continues fawn collaring research project

LOUISVILLE, Minn. (KEYC) - Summer season is in full swing; and with it, brings new life -- including a special tag along story with the DNR.

At the Taylor Wildlife Management Area, the DNR took part in its third annual fawn collaring research project.

“We’re out capturing fawns monitoring survival and causes of mortality,” explained Lead PI, Tyler Obermoller. “So, right now, we just got done capturing a fawn.”

The whole reason for capturing fawns is to use this small GPS tracking collar for roughly the first 12-18 months and help better understand the early stages of a fawn’s life.

“One of the main things we’re looking at in the study is cause specific mortality,” said Field Tech, Sam Overfors. “So, essentially, [we’re looking for] what’s killing it and then what we’re trying to figure out is why. Is it something to do with habitat? Is it something to do with genetics, or are they pre-stressed when we get there, we’re finding lots of those questions with the blood work.”

A newer and unique technique for tracking that has seemed to help is the use of drones and thermal images.

“It’s never really been done before to locate fawns for capture,” said Obermoller. This is a completely novel method. It really allows a lot of opportunities, you know. We’re finding fawns in different landscapes. Historically, what you’d do is you’d get a number of people--30 people--and you’d walk through this whole WMA, just searching for fawns, you know. But now we’re using these drones, we’re covering this area a lot quicker. We’re getting precise locations of where the fawns are at so we can [get] to where exactly where they were just a lot quicker. So, after we kind of figured out that method, then we began GPS collaring in 2021, 2022 and this year; and so far, we’ve found a number: a pretty high proportion of mortality are coyote predation, roughly 70% of predations are coyotes.”

So, what does the DNR hope these studies show by tracking these cute little guys? Obermoller expressed what he hopes to see in the future with these studies.

“[We want to] learn a lot more about movement and habitat selection,” said Obermoller. “We know we’re going to get a lot of great survival and mortality information. We’re already getting that, but when we started to get these locations coming in, ‘cause we needed to retrieve the collar before we can get all those locations. So, then we’re hoping to get a better idea of where they’re moving, what they’re selecting, and that can better help us how we manage the landscape. We know we live in a heavy agriculture area but, is there anything we can do to move throughout the landscape better, ya know? We’re not going to agriculture. It’s here to stay; and we need that land. But is there anything that wildlife biologists like us can manage--for both--in conjunction with agriculture?”

