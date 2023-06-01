Expunging records of marijuana-related misdemeanors

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - With Minnesota legalizing the use of recreational marijuana, the state will now begin the process of expunging the records of marijuana-related misdemeanors.

The expungement will be an automatic process for petty misdemeanors, misdemeanors, and some gross misdemeanor charges.

This process won’t require any action from those with criminal records, but it could take some time to fully review and expunge all records throughout the state.

”I believe that the BCA thinks it’ll probably take them at least around maybe two years to get through everything, but they’re in the process of preparing for it and working for it and I believe there was funding in the legislature to hire more people for the BCA just for this specific purpose,” said Blue Earth County attorney Pat McDermott.

Felony offenses will be evaluated on a case-by-case basis.

The BCA estimates that over 66-thousand Minnesotans will be eligible for the expungement.

