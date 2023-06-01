HyLife Foods continues search for new owner

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - HyLife Foods in Windom continues its search for a new buyer. In the meantime, the future of 500 of its visa workers is uncertain.

As Maddie Paul explains, right now, these workers face a devastating ultimatum.

“This is a huge loss to the community.”

HyLife Foods is one of the top five visa employers in the United States.

In Windom, these temporary H2-B work visas extended from six months to three full years for those who joined the plant in 2020.

Gabby Nelson works as an advocate for these workers...

“These folks are community members, they’re valued in the community, building families, and it really hurts to lose them.”

“On Thursday, May 25, workers were sent a memo from the Hylife Foods in Windom saying that potential buyers won’t be able to support workers on a H2-B visa. That’s about 500 workers out of the 1,000 there.”

500 community members- from Windom, North Mankato, Worthington, and more- are forced to find new sponsorship... or go back to their home country.

And they need to figure it out by this Saturday.

“As community partners, that was kind of like... we knew it was coming. But, it doesn’t hurt any less and we feel so deeply for those folks. It’s still devastating.”

It’s that devastation that fuels the CIC’s work:

“To share correct information to let people know their visa options., what true information was out there. Because some of the misinformation that was going around the employees was causing a lot of fear.”

Other local and statewide organizations- such as the city of Windom, Minnesota DEED, and even Hylife Foods- have stepped in to help these visa workers *and traditional, non-visa workers to find new connections.

“I’ve had many different businesses reach out since the notice went out to these employees just saying, ‘Hey, we want to help we know that these employees could be laid off. We have these positions available.’ They have been sharing those since the very beginning.”

Proving that a community will step up in a matter of minutes-

“Like I said, the scope of this is unprecedented. We’re still waiting to hear about the the fate of the traditional workers. I think we’re going to be seen fallout from this for a while.”

“I am confident that we will continue to see growth despite this change.”

