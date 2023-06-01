Isolated thunderstorm chances continue into the weekend

Sunshine with warm temperatures will continue despite isolated thunderstorm chances in the mix heading into the weekend.

Today will be mostly sunny through the first half of the day before skies become partly cloudy through the early to mid afternoon hours. Temperatures will remain warm with highs hovering in the low to mid-80s across the area with winds reaching up to 15 mph and occasional gusts up to 20 mph at times. Isolated thunderstorm chances will move in from the south, mainly in northern Iowa through the afternoon and evening hours. As we make our way into the overnight hours, more isolated thunderstorm chances will return across portions of south-central Minnesota after midnight. These isolated chances will fizzle out around 7 am Friday morning as temperatures dip into the upper-60s.

Friday will be partly cloudy with pockets of sunshine, isolated thunderstorms and warm temperatures. Isolated thunderstorm chances will be throughout the day across the area from the afternoon into the late night hours. Some areas will have isolated thunderstorms while other areas may have some light scattered thunderstorms. Temperatures will hover in the upper-80s across the area with winds up to 15 mph and gusts up to 20 mph at times. Friday night will remain partly cloudy with thunderstorm chances fizzling out around midnight as temperatures slowly drop into the upper-60s by Saturday morning.

Saturday will remain partly cloudy throughout the day. Temperatures will hover in the mid-80s across the area with winds reaching up to 10 mph. We could see more isolated thunderstorms through the afternoon hours before isolated chances become few and far in between through the evening and late night hours. Temperatures will dip into the upper-60s by Sunday morning.

Sunday will be mostly sunny with a stray shower or thunderstorm possible. Temperatures will remain warm with highs hovering in the upper-80s across the area. Winds will remain light up to 10 mph. Sunday night will remain mostly clear as temperatures dip into the mid-60s by Monday morning.

Monday of next week will start off mostly sunny before becoming partly cloudy by the afternoon and evening hours. Temperatures will rise into the mid to upper-80s by the afternoon hours with winds reaching up to 15 mph. A few scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible through the evening hours due to a projected cold front going to move through the area. Showers and thunderstorms will linger into the late night hours but fizzle out by 1 am Tuesday morning. Temperatures following the cold front will dip into the low to mid-60s by Tuesday morning.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy and warm despite slightly cooler temperatures on the way. We will see highs hover in the low-80s through the afternoon hours with winds hovering around 10 mph. Tuesday night will gradually become mostly clear as temperatures dip into the low-60s by Wednesday morning.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny and comfortable with highs in the low to mid-80s. Winds will remain rather light, hovering around 10 mph throughout the day. Wednesday night will remain mostly clear as temperatures dip into the low-60s by Thursday morning.

Thursday will start off mostly sunny before becoming partly cloudy through the afternoon hours. Temperatures will hover in the mid-80s across the area as winds reach up to 15 mph. Thursday night will remain partly cloudy and mild as temperatures dip into the mid-60s by Friday morning.

Friday will continue with partly cloudy skies throughout the day. Temperatures will hover in the low to mid-80s by the afternoon hours as winds continue to reach up to 15 mph. Late Friday night into the overnight hours we could see a few showers and thunderstorms as temperatures dip into the low-60s by Saturday morning.

The showers overnight Friday into early Saturday morning are projected to be associated with a secondary passing cold front. This will lead skies to teeter between partly cloudy and mostly sunny throughout Saturday with cooler highs hovering in the upper-70s. Winds will continue to reach up to 15 mph at times. Saturday night will continue to teeter between partly cloudy and mostly clear as temperatures dip into the low-60s by Sunday morning.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.