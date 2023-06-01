Light the way home for Madeline Kingsbury

WINONA, Minn. (KTTC) – Wednesday marks two months since Madeline Kingsbury went missing on March 31, and Madeline’s birthday is also on Thursday, June 1.

Friends and family are aiming to light up the community with blue to light the way home. To show support for Madeline and her family, place a blue light on the porch or tie a blue ribbon around a tree.

Blue lights are available at the Winona Riverport Inn. You can take one or several to distribute to friends, neighbors, or family. So far, more than 1,200 blue lights have been given out all over Winona.

There are also awareness baskets placed in various locations across Winona, Houston, and Filmore counties.

“Keep putting her name and her face out there anything you can think of, as far as tips the crime stoppers line is still up and running. I know tips are still coming in. we just ask that if you have any information please come forward, you have the option to do it anonymously,” sister Megan Kingsbury said.

