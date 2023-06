MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Today is the first day of June and its first Thursday -- which means Mankato’s Songs on the Lawn kicks off for another year!

KEYC News Now’s Sofia Martinez joined the newscast live from the Mankato Civic Center Plaza.

Songs on the Lawn runs every Thursday in June, from 11a.m.-1p.m.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.