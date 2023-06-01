Mankato business one of 22 receiving monetary support

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Government puts more money forward to support small businesses across the state.

Governor Tim Walz and the state Department of Employment and Economic Development announcing $5 million in loans will be distributed to 22 businesses.

One of the businesses selected is Mankato-based AmeriStar Manufacturing. Of the $5 million, AmeriStar will be receiving $492,000.

These businesses are the first recipients of funding through the state’s new 100 million State Small Business Credit Initiative.

The program targets businesses with fewer than 500 employees.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.