Mankato business one of 22 receiving monetary support

Gov. Tim Walz and MN DEED announced $5 million in loans will be distributed to 22 businesses. One of the businesses is Mankato-based AmeriStar Manufacturing.
By Michael McShane
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 6:32 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Government puts more money forward to support small businesses across the state.

Governor Tim Walz and the state Department of Employment and Economic Development announcing $5 million in loans will be distributed to 22 businesses.

One of the businesses selected is Mankato-based AmeriStar Manufacturing. Of the $5 million, AmeriStar will be receiving $492,000.

These businesses are the first recipients of funding through the state’s new 100 million State Small Business Credit Initiative.

The program targets businesses with fewer than 500 employees.

