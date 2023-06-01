Your Photos
Maverick Insider: A look back at some of the top spring moments

By Rob Clark and Mary Rominger
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The spring season brought national titles back to Minnesota State.

Sports Director Rob Clark and Mary Rominger take a look back at some of the best moments from Maverick athletics including Minnesota State baseball making a deep run in the postseason.

Later, we took a look at the Minnesota State women’s outdoor track and field team that finished as the runner-up in this year’s national meet.

