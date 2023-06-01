Your Photos
North Mankato looks for input from community upon updating their comprehensive plan

By Kyla Jackson
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 7:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - : Community members have an upcoming opportunity to share their feedback and what they hope for the city of North Mankato.

The city of North Mankato is updating their comprehensive plan to guide the city as it grows and develops for the future, along with troubleshooting any issues community members may have.

Lassonde “Any feedback that they give us helps us make decisions.”

City officials say it’s important for community members to take part in the city’s new survey, so they know how to move for forward and make the community better for all.

McCann “They were able to kind of rate the city on of a variety of different subjects and including like our public safety or engagement, you know our parks and trails all those areas and then we took that information into a strategic planning.”

Topics like affordable housing and multi family development will be a big topic at the upcoming open houses, because providing housing options for citizens with all different types of income are important.

Lassonde “I feel like it’s a needed document. It’s necessary for us. It’s not as public workers. It’s not our it’s not my vision for my desk that I want to implement in this community. It is the vision that should come from the citizens and what they want to see in this community and we don’t want to dictate that. We want to help people achieve the vision.”

