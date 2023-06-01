St. Peter’s Equity and Inclusion department ensures success of students

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Saint Peter’s education equity and inclusion department started four years ago with two liaisons. It has grown to four with one coordinator. The interpreters and translators help to ensure that all students are successful.

“The phone can start ringing from before seven am just for attendance wise or just questions parents might have,” said Spanish student support liaison, Maripsa Romero.

Having the support of the liaisons has guided families in the right direction and made them feel more connected to the school.

“They are the connection, the builders of the bridge between the community and the school,” said parent Hani Awjamac. “Without them and without having that help and having the liaisons connecting us in the Saint Peter community not only the school we would have been lost.”

Without the help, parent Rosalba Gallardo says, “I would feel like they say in Mexico like a fish out of water.”

One of the biggest changes the growth of the department has made regarding parents and students is when a parent needs to be contacted about their child or informed about something at school.

“The thing that helped us uh helped me a lot is that for example when emergency happens at school,” said Awjamac.

“It feels really good because my parents didn’t have that they depended on us 100% and you know as students we don’t interpret everything for our parents we only say what we want to say to them,” said Romero.

Having interpreters and translators has even increased students’ interest in staying in school.

“I think my parents would have really appreciated it and I think even me as a student I was the quiet one who sat in the back of the classroom and didn’t ask questions,” said Romero.

“My mother also encouraged me to continue school but I made the choice to stop at elementary,” said Gallardo. “I give daily reminders to my children that their education is very important and that they need to finish high school especially my oldest Brian. For a better job for a better career even if it’s the smallest career but you will have something that you can support your family in the future with.”

