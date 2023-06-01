Your Photos
State Patrol in search of vehicle involved in an incident injuring a man

By Ali Reed
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 8:09 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota State Patrol is asking for the public’s help locating a silver Ford Taurus station wagon involved in an incident that left a man seriously hurt.

Just after 6 p.m. Monday, May 29, the Taurus wagon was traveling southbound on Highway 15 near Winthrop. Investigators believe a new vehicle strut assembly fell off the roof rack area of the vehicle.

The strut assembly struck the roadway, and then went through the windshield of a northbound vehicle. The strut assembly was recovered and was identified as a Master Pro strut assembly, new inside the box.

The vehicle is believed to be a 2000-2005 silver Ford Taurus station wagon.

If you have any information on this vehicle, please contact the Minnesota State Patrol at 507-285-7410.

