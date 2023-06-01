Your Photos
Voting rights restored to formerly incarcerated Minnesotans

All Minnesotans who are not currently incarcerated for a felony conviction are now able to register to vote; the first such Minnesotans registered at a ceremony with Sec. Simon earlier today(KEYC)
By Ali Reed
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The law restoring voting rights to Minnesotans who have left prison behind takes effect today, June 1. All Minnesotans who are not currently incarcerated for a felony conviction are now eligible and able to register to vote.

Minnesota Secretary Steve Simon joined Restore the Vote advocates today to register the very first newly eligible Minnesotans. The voters completed their voter registration forms and Simon handed them an “I Will Vote” sticker.

Today is a victory for voting rights and for Minnesota. Expanding our democracy to tens of thousands of Minnesotans who have left prison behind will only make it stronger,” said Simon. “But we can’t walk away after this victory, we have to hit the ground running to get our newly eligible neighbors registered and participating in our democracy.”

With at least 55,000 Minnesotans being newly enfranchised, the newly effective law marks the largest expansion of voting rights since the voting age in Minnesota was lowered to 18.

Minnesotans who are at least 16 years old are also now able to pre-register to vote both online and with paper voter registration forms. Eligible 16- and 17-year-olds who pre-register will become automatically registered to vote on the day they turn 18.

The secretary of state’s online voter registration portal and its printable voter registration form have been updated to accommodate all Minnesotans who are not currently incarcerated and to allow for pre-registration.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

