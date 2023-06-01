Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Ways to stay hydrated this summer with I-V Hydration Therapy

Hydration doesn’t just have to come from water. I-V Hydration Therapy is in with ways to stay hydrated.
By KEYC Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Staying hydrated is so important for keeping our bodies healthy. The adequate amount of water recommended per day is to drink half of your body weight in ounces. So, if you weigh 120 pounds, you should drink 60 ounces of water per day which is roughly four 16 ounce water bottles.

However, hydration doesn’t just have to come from water. I-V Hydration Therapy is in with ways to stay hydrated.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Tim Walz signed nine bills into law today, as passed by the Minnesota Legislature.The...
Governor Walz signs nine bills into law today
A Mankato man, Derek Ross Salberg, 42, faces felony drug charges after a house fire exposed a...
Mankato man faces felony charges after house fire exposes drug operation
FILE - Late last night the Minnesota House passed the amended bill in a 73 to 57 vote.
Amended legal marijuana bill passes Minnesota House
Authorities say Madeline Jane Kingsbury, 26, has been missing since March 31
Close friend of missing Winona woman gives update on search
Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office says the deceased adult male was located in water near...
Body discovered during missing person search

Latest News

Here’s a sneak peak at some of the live music you can expect to hear at this year’s Spring...
All about the 2023 Spring Formal
Mankato Brewery is known for its alcoholic brews, but it’s keeping the hops and ditching the...
Mankato Brewery ditches alcohol in latest creation
Owatonna Police Department
Owatonna police investigating woman found under I-35 bridge as a homicide
Today is the first day of June and its first Thursday -- which means Mankato’s Songs on the...
LIVE: Songs on the Lawn with Sofia Martinez