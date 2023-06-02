Belle Avenue and Thomas Park Court to close Monday

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - There will be two temporary road closures beginning Monday, June 5.

Starting at 6 a.m., a portion of Belle Avenue (between Bassett and Deldona drives) will be temporarily closed for sanitary sewer connection being done for new construction. The road is expected to reopen later in the week (weather permitting). View road closure and detour map.

Starting at 7 a.m., a portion of Thomas Park Court will be closed for road construction. Access to the East parking lot at Mankato East High School will be available through the South driveway. The road is expected to reopen in two weeks (weather permitting). View road closure.

Stay informed about road closures. For more information contact staff at 311 or 507-387-8600.

