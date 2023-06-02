Caswell Park throws ribbon cutting ceremony after $2 million renovation

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - North Mankato Mayor Scott Carlson threw out the first pitch in today’s ribbon cutting ceremony at Caswell Park.

Greater Mankato Grown and city staff joined Carlson in cutting the ribbon.

The Park underwent a two million dollar renovation, something Carlson says will be good for the future.

“We are attracting people from across the country also we got national tournaments coming in, men’s tournaments coming in. We have an airport that can handle some private planes coming in. We’ve got a facility that’s as good as any in the country. So getting us up to that next level,” said North Mankato Mayor, Scott Carlson.

Renovations include new LED lighting and fencing, upgrades to the dugout, netting, concession stands and the ability to stream games.

