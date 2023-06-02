Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Caswell Park throws ribbon cutting ceremony after $2 million renovation

The Park underwent a two million dollar renovation, something Carlson says will be good for the future.
By Anfernee Patterson
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 10:14 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - North Mankato Mayor Scott Carlson threw out the first pitch in today’s ribbon cutting ceremony at Caswell Park.

Greater Mankato Grown and city staff joined Carlson in cutting the ribbon.

The Park underwent a two million dollar renovation, something Carlson says will be good for the future.

“We are attracting people from across the country also we got national tournaments coming in, men’s tournaments coming in. We have an airport that can handle some private planes coming in. We’ve got a facility that’s as good as any in the country. So getting us up to that next level,” said North Mankato Mayor, Scott Carlson.

Renovations include new LED lighting and fencing, upgrades to the dugout, netting, concession stands and the ability to stream games.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Tim Walz signed nine bills into law today, as passed by the Minnesota Legislature.The...
Governor Walz signs nine bills into law today
A Mankato man, Derek Ross Salberg, 42, faces felony drug charges after a house fire exposed a...
Mankato man faces felony charges after house fire exposes drug operation
FILE - Late last night the Minnesota House passed the amended bill in a 73 to 57 vote.
Amended legal marijuana bill passes Minnesota House
Authorities say Madeline Jane Kingsbury, 26, has been missing since March 31
Close friend of missing Winona woman gives update on search
Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office says the deceased adult male was located in water near...
Body discovered during missing person search

Latest News

The New Ulm Cathedral softball team battles Sleepy Eye St. Mary's in the section 2A...
Cathedral advances to state tournament with dominant win against St. Mary’s
According to the Minnesota health department, this is due to the recent heavy rainfall.
Heavy on the rainfall means heavy on the mosquitos
LSH and New Ulm made for an entertaining Section 2AA championship game, but in the end the...
Le Sueur-Henderson three-peats as Section 2AA champions, defeats New Ulm
Today is the first day of June and its first Thursday. Which means Mankato’s Songs on the Lawn...
Songs on the Lawn kicked off today