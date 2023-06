NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -The New Ulm Cathedral Greyhounds softball team defeated Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 10-0 in six innings to capture the section 2-A championship.

The New Ulm Cathedral softball team battles Sleepy Eye St. Mary's in the section 2A championship at Caswell Park on Jun. 1, 2023. (KEYC)

The Greyhounds will play in the state tournament on Jun. 8. First pitch is at 1:30 p.m.

