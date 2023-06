MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - It is National Donut Day! Did you know that An average American eats at least 63 donuts every year?

In honor of National Donut Day, Kelsey and Lisa take a walkthrough of the behind the scenes action at Krusty’s Donuts.

To continue the fun, they head out on the streets delivering the sweet treat!

