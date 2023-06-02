East punches ticket to state after thrilling title game

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -The Mankato East softball team battled New Prague in the Section 2AAA title Thursday night.

New Prague takes game one, but the Cougars win a pivotal game two by a final of 1-0.

East is heading to the state tournament next week at Caswell Park.

We’ll have more from the team leading up to the tourney on KEYC News Now.

