Firefighters called to fire at Mankato apartment complex

By Maddie Paul
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Firefighters were called to a fire at an apartment building in Mankato Friday afternoon.

The call came in around 1:30 on the 1200 block of Pohl Road.

According to emergency scanner traffic, firefighters were searching apartments to make sure everyone had gotten out safely with reports of fire on the exterior of the building’s first, second and third floors.

There is no word on any injuries.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

