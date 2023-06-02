Gas station leak in Lake Crystal

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Gasoline has leaked from a gas station in Lake Crystal. That has the city and the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency working to make sure it hasn’t reached the city’s water supply. City leaders say that so far, the water is safe.

About a week ago, the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency told the city of Lake Crystal about a gasoline leak. It was coming from this gas station.

The MPCA was studying the possibility of fuel in the groundwater and if it was moving toward Lily Lake.

In a Facebook post, the city says the gas leak was within the 400 block of North Lincoln And Highway 60.

Lake Crystal is in communication with MPCA, the leading agency on the investigation.

At the moment, the city’s priority is removing gasoline fumes from the city’s sewer system and pumping out the remaining fuel in the station’s tanks.

City Administrator Angie said, “The city water supply has been tested and there is currently no evidence that the water supply has been impacted by this release. The city and the property owner are working with the MPCA to mitigate any effects from the Spill.”

According to the city of Lake Crystal, ground water sources provide 100% of the city’s water from three wells.

The water is regulated by the City Water Department and the Minnesota Department of Health.

