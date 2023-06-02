Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Gas station leak in Lake Crystal

Gasoline has leaked from a gas station in Lake Crystal. City leaders say that so far, the water is safe.
By Sofia Martinez
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 6:16 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Gasoline has leaked from a gas station in Lake Crystal. That has the city and the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency working to make sure it hasn’t reached the city’s water supply. City leaders say that so far, the water is safe.

About a week ago, the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency told the city of Lake Crystal about a gasoline leak. It was coming from this gas station.

The MPCA was studying the possibility of fuel in the groundwater and if it was moving toward Lily Lake.

In a Facebook post, the city says the gas leak was within the 400 block of North Lincoln And Highway 60.

Lake Crystal is in communication with MPCA, the leading agency on the investigation.

At the moment, the city’s priority is removing gasoline fumes from the city’s sewer system and pumping out the remaining fuel in the station’s tanks.

City Administrator Angie said, “The city water supply has been tested and there is currently no evidence that the water supply has been impacted by this release. The city and the property owner are working with the MPCA to mitigate any effects from the Spill.”

According to the city of Lake Crystal, ground water sources provide 100% of the city’s water from three wells.

The water is regulated by the City Water Department and the Minnesota Department of Health.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Tim Walz signed nine bills into law today, as passed by the Minnesota Legislature.The...
Governor Walz signs nine bills into law today
A Mankato man, Derek Ross Salberg, 42, faces felony drug charges after a house fire exposed a...
Mankato man faces felony charges after house fire exposes drug operation
FILE - Late last night the Minnesota House passed the amended bill in a 73 to 57 vote.
Amended legal marijuana bill passes Minnesota House
Authorities say Madeline Jane Kingsbury, 26, has been missing since March 31
Close friend of missing Winona woman gives update on search
Authorities say they found a female passenger with multiple stab wounds. She was taken to the...
Suspect charged with attempted murder upon BCA investigation following stabbing, chase in Mankato Tuesday

Latest News

We’re here at the Taylor Wildlife Management Area as we followed along with the DNR as they...
DNR’s third annual collaring of the fawns research project
School is nearly out for the year, and if you are a parent looking to keep your kids involved,...
Programs to keep kids reading this summer
An apartment building that partially collapsed two days earlier can be seen Tuesday, May 30,...
Rescuers at site of Iowa building collapse complete search for survivors, move on to recovery
FILE - Eva Stebel, a water researcher, pours a water sample into a smaller glass container for...
Companies reach $1.18 billion deal to resolve claims from ‘forever chemicals’ water contamination