Heavy on the rainfall means heavy on the mosquitos

According to the Minnesota health department, this is due to the recent heavy rainfall.
By Kyla Jackson
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - As the summer approaches, mosquitoes are out and some people think that this year, mosquitoes are around more than usual.

Well, it turns out there is some truth to people thinking that there are more mosquitoes this season. According to the Minnesota health department, this is due to the recent heavy rainfall.

“Sometimes we get extra mosquitoes. If you know mosquitoes different species come out at different times of year and depending on weather conditions or other factors. Sometimes they might be delayed or early and so sometimes when it feels like there are a lot of mosquitoes it’s because there’s some overlap between some of those emergencies that doesn’t usually happen,” said MN Department of Health Epidemiologist Supervisor, Elizabeth Schiffman.

The Minnesota department of health typically warns people about mosquito-borne diseases toward the middle of the summer. They advise people to wear insect repellent and not create environments around or in your house that will breed mosquitoes, keeping an eye out for places where standing water can accumulate.

