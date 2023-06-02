Honkers and Moondogs team up with farmers

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Local ag organizations are using America’s pastime to promote their produce.

In an effort to reach a larger audience, county growers in southern Minnesota are using baseball to tell the winning story of Minnesota-grown commodities.

Eight games between the Rochester Honkers and the Mankato MoonDogs will be sponsored by The Blue Earth County Corn & Soybean Growers Association and Olmsted-Wabasha County Growers Association.

Attendees will find the county corn and soybean messaging on both teams’ respective fields this summer.

Fun facts about corn and soybeans will also be read off by the announcer during the games.

The series begins June 3, at 6:35 p.m., in Rochester.

