Isolated to scattered thunderstorm chances with highs near 90

It’s going to be a hot weekend with highs near 90 degrees despite isolated to scattered thunderstorm chances continuing.

Today will start off mostly sunny before skies gradually become mostly cloudy by the mid to late afternoon hours. Temperatures will be hovering in the upper-80s through the afternoon with winds up to 15 mph at times. As skies become cloudy, isolated thunderstorm chances return through the early afternoon with some scattered chances taking over by the mid to late afternoon and evening hours. Thunderstorms will stick around through the evening hours before clearing out late tonight leaving behind a stray thunderstorm or two possible as temperatures dip into the mid-60s by Saturday morning.

Saturday will teeter between mostly sunny and partly cloudy throughout the day. Temperatures will remain hot with highs in the upper-80s as winds remain light up to 10 mph. Due to the heat, sunshine, and mild humidity, more isolated thunderstorms are possible through the afternoon and evening hours. Thunderstorm chances will fizzle out through the evening and late night hours as temperatures slowly drop into the mid-60s by Sunday morning.

Sunday will be mostly sunny and hot. Temperatures will hover in the upper-80s and low-90s through the afternoon hours with light winds up to 10 mph. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible through the afternoon hours. Sunday night will teeter between partly cloudy and mostly clear as temperatures dip into the mid to upper-60s by Monday morning.

Monday will start off partly cloudy before becoming mostly cloudy with a cold front projected to move through the area. Temperatures ahead of the cold front will hover in the upper-80s and low-90s with winds up to 10 mph. The cold front is projected to start moving through the area through the late afternoon and early evening hours bringing some showers and thunderstorms to the area. Showers and thunderstorms may continue into the overnight hours as temperatures dip into the mid-60s by Tuesday morning.

Tuesday will start off mostly cloudy with lingering morning showers and thunderstorms in the area. By the afternoon hours we will start to become partly cloudy with pockets of sunshine mixed in. Following the cold front, temperatures Tuesday afternoon will be cooler with highs hovering around 80 degrees with winds up to 15 mph and gusts up to 25 mph at times. Tuesday night will remain partly cloudy as temperatures dip into the upper-50s by Wednesday morning.

Wednesday will remain partly cloudy and more pleasant with cooler temperatures. Temperatures will hover in the upper-70s across the area with winds reaching up to 15 mph at times. Wednesday night will remain partly cloudy as temperatures dip into the upper-50s by Thursday morning.

Thursday will be mostly sunny and pleasant. Temperatures will hover in the low-80s across the area with winds hovering around 10 mph throughout the day. Thursday night will teeter between mostly clear and partly cloudy as temperatures dip into the low-60s by Friday morning.

Friday will be mostly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms throughout the afternoon hours. Temperatures will remain pleasant with highs in the mid-80s as winds reach up to 15 mph at times. Friday night will be partly cloudy with a chance for a few showers and thunderstorms possible as temperatures dip into the low-60s by Saturday morning.

Next weekend will teeter between mostly sunny and partly cloudy. Saturday there is another chance for a few showers and thunderstorms through the afternoon hours with winds up to 15 mph and temperatures hovering in the low-80s. Saturday night will dip into the low to mid-60s by Sunday morning. Sunday will remain pleasant with partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will hover in the upper-70s and low-80s with winds up to 15 mph at times. Sunday night will be partly cloudy as temperatures dip into the low-60s by Monday morning.

