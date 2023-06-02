Your Photos
Le Sueur-Henderson three-peats as Section 2AA champions, defeats New Ulm

LSH and New Ulm made for an entertaining Section 2AA championship game, but in the end the Giants rallied from down 7-1 to win the section title.(KEYC)
By Mary Rominger
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 9:46 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The fourth-seeded Le Sueur-Henderson softball team defeated top-seeded New Ulm in the Section 2AA title game 8-7 in 8 innings at Caswell Park.

The Giants punched their ticket to the Class AA state tournament for the third-straight season after winning the section title for the third-straight season.

New Ulm finishes the year with a 16-8 overall record.

