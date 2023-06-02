Le Sueur-Henderson three-peats as Section 2AA champions, defeats New Ulm

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The fourth-seeded Le Sueur-Henderson softball team defeated top-seeded New Ulm in the Section 2AA title game 8-7 in 8 innings at Caswell Park.

The Giants punched their ticket to the Class AA state tournament for the third-straight season after winning the section title for the third-straight season.

New Ulm finishes the year with a 16-8 overall record.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.