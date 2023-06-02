Living Earth Center opens new building

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Living Earth Center officially opened their new building. The center moved from their building off of good counsel hill to a new location on Riverfront Drive so that they can stay connected to the community.

The ribbon cutting event included seed planting activities, food trucks, and ice cream for everyone who came to support the new move.

”We’re excited that we’ll be able to maybe connect more with our community now that we’re on North Riverfront. So people might be able to find us a little bit easier and we’re just really looking forward. This is a it’s like an opening a new chapter in our book and it feels really refreshing,” said program coordinator Cora Uyigue.

The living earth center is looking forward to the new possibilities that will come with the opening of the new building.

They will continue to work on their emerging growers campaign with hopes to empower different people, grow food, sell it out to the community, and bring educational programs about growing at farms to the youth in the community.

